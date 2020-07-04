All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1205 Coastal Drive

1205 Coastal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Coastal Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Shores

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
**SPECIAL - Sign a Lease By March2019 & Get 30 Free Days!** Gorgeous Garland Home in Beautiful, Gated Community. Come home to this spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath property close to the Lake! This home has new flooring throughout the downstairs, a cozy fireplace in the main living room, spacious loft and bonus room, and an over-sized master suite. The large kitchen and backyard offer the perfect opportunities for entertaining your guests year-round. There is lake access through the greenbelt and some lake views from the home. This home is a must see!

No cats. Dogs under 60lbs, non-aggressive breeds ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Coastal Drive have any available units?
1205 Coastal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Coastal Drive have?
Some of 1205 Coastal Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Coastal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Coastal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Coastal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Coastal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Coastal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Coastal Drive offers parking.
Does 1205 Coastal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Coastal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Coastal Drive have a pool?
No, 1205 Coastal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Coastal Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Coastal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Coastal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Coastal Drive has units with dishwashers.

