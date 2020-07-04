1205 Coastal Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

**SPECIAL - Sign a Lease By March2019 & Get 30 Free Days!** Gorgeous Garland Home in Beautiful, Gated Community. Come home to this spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath property close to the Lake! This home has new flooring throughout the downstairs, a cozy fireplace in the main living room, spacious loft and bonus room, and an over-sized master suite. The large kitchen and backyard offer the perfect opportunities for entertaining your guests year-round. There is lake access through the greenbelt and some lake views from the home. This home is a must see!



No cats. Dogs under 60lbs, non-aggressive breeds ok.