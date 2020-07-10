All apartments in Galveston
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:53 AM

4900 Wharton Dr.

4900 Wharton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4900 Wharton Drive, Galveston, TX 77551
Lasker Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4900 Wharton Dr. Available 07/01/19 Brick Bungalow - Located off of 50th St. in Palm Gardens - Brick Bungalow - Located off of 50th street, in Palm Gardens. Tons of natural light throughout entire house. Spacious bedrooms, large wall of built in cabinets in dining room. Kitchen with recent upgrades. Extra room designed for an office. Lots of storage. Original wood floors with dental crown molding. Central heat/air. Detached garage with private backyard, fenced. Pets case by case basis.

(RLNE4267487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Wharton Dr. have any available units?
4900 Wharton Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 4900 Wharton Dr. have?
Some of 4900 Wharton Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Wharton Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Wharton Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Wharton Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4900 Wharton Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4900 Wharton Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4900 Wharton Dr. offers parking.
Does 4900 Wharton Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Wharton Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Wharton Dr. have a pool?
No, 4900 Wharton Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Wharton Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4900 Wharton Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Wharton Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 Wharton Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 Wharton Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4900 Wharton Dr. has units with air conditioning.

