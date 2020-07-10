Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4900 Wharton Dr. Available 07/01/19 Brick Bungalow - Located off of 50th St. in Palm Gardens - Brick Bungalow - Located off of 50th street, in Palm Gardens. Tons of natural light throughout entire house. Spacious bedrooms, large wall of built in cabinets in dining room. Kitchen with recent upgrades. Extra room designed for an office. Lots of storage. Original wood floors with dental crown molding. Central heat/air. Detached garage with private backyard, fenced. Pets case by case basis.



(RLNE4267487)