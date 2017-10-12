Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8532 Marietta Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8532 Marietta Court
Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:40 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8532 Marietta Court
8532 Marrietta Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8532 Marrietta Court, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Owner requires 600+ credit score and $3000 per month minimum income.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8532 Marietta Court have any available units?
8532 Marietta Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 8532 Marietta Court currently offering any rent specials?
8532 Marietta Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 Marietta Court pet-friendly?
No, 8532 Marietta Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8532 Marietta Court offer parking?
Yes, 8532 Marietta Court offers parking.
Does 8532 Marietta Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8532 Marietta Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 Marietta Court have a pool?
No, 8532 Marietta Court does not have a pool.
Does 8532 Marietta Court have accessible units?
No, 8532 Marietta Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 Marietta Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8532 Marietta Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8532 Marietta Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8532 Marietta Court does not have units with air conditioning.
