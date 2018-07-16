7648 Rainbow Creek Drive

Amenities

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.

Enjoy ceramic tile flooring and curved archways in this pretty centennial home. Kitchen features Oak cabinets, laminate counter tops and black on black appliances. Appliance package includes a range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Mast offers walk in closet and private en-suite. Covered patio in your fenced back yard. 2 car garage offers remote access parking.



