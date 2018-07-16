All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 5 2019

7648 Rainbow Creek Drive

7648 Rainbow Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7648 Rainbow Creek Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.
Enjoy ceramic tile flooring and curved archways in this pretty centennial home. Kitchen features Oak cabinets, laminate counter tops and black on black appliances. Appliance package includes a range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Mast offers walk in closet and private en-suite. Covered patio in your fenced back yard. 2 car garage offers remote access parking.

To apply on a Main Street Renewal home: All applicants must complete application on our website and return documents within 24 hours of applying.

Please upload the following documents to your Applicant Portal within 24 hours so we may process your application:

You may follow the link below to locate the Applicant Login page:

https://msrenewal.securecafe.com/onlineleasing/apartmentsforrent/guestlogin.aspx?utm_nooverride=1&propleadsource_0=port
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive have any available units?
7648 Rainbow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive have?
Some of 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7648 Rainbow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7648 Rainbow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

