Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5872 Fir Tree Ln
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:32 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5872 Fir Tree Ln
5872 Fir Tree Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5872 Fir Tree Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Primrose Crossing
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5872 Fir Tree Ln have any available units?
5872 Fir Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5872 Fir Tree Ln have?
Some of 5872 Fir Tree Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5872 Fir Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5872 Fir Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5872 Fir Tree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5872 Fir Tree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5872 Fir Tree Ln offer parking?
No, 5872 Fir Tree Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5872 Fir Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5872 Fir Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5872 Fir Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 5872 Fir Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5872 Fir Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 5872 Fir Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5872 Fir Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5872 Fir Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
