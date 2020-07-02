All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 7 2019 at 8:51 AM

3925 Bonita Springs Drive

3925 Bonita Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3925 Bonita Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. This home offers a split floorplan with an open family/kitchen/dining room space. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Bonita Springs Drive have any available units?
3925 Bonita Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3925 Bonita Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Bonita Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Bonita Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3925 Bonita Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3925 Bonita Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3925 Bonita Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3925 Bonita Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 Bonita Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Bonita Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3925 Bonita Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3925 Bonita Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3925 Bonita Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Bonita Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3925 Bonita Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3925 Bonita Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3925 Bonita Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

