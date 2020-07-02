All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2108 HARRISON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2108 HARRISON AVE
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:36 AM

2108 HARRISON AVE

2108 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2108 Harrison Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5000389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 HARRISON AVE have any available units?
2108 HARRISON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2108 HARRISON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2108 HARRISON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 HARRISON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2108 HARRISON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2108 HARRISON AVE offer parking?
No, 2108 HARRISON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2108 HARRISON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 HARRISON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 HARRISON AVE have a pool?
No, 2108 HARRISON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2108 HARRISON AVE have accessible units?
No, 2108 HARRISON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 HARRISON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 HARRISON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 HARRISON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 HARRISON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University