Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2108 HARRISON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2108 HARRISON AVE
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:36 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2108 HARRISON AVE
2108 Harrison Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2108 Harrison Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5000389)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2108 HARRISON AVE have any available units?
2108 HARRISON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2108 HARRISON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2108 HARRISON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 HARRISON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2108 HARRISON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2108 HARRISON AVE offer parking?
No, 2108 HARRISON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2108 HARRISON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 HARRISON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 HARRISON AVE have a pool?
No, 2108 HARRISON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2108 HARRISON AVE have accessible units?
No, 2108 HARRISON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 HARRISON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 HARRISON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 HARRISON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 HARRISON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University