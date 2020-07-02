All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:36 AM

1504 Avenue D

1504 Avenue D · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Avenue D, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Historic Southside

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Avenue D have any available units?
1504 Avenue D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Avenue D have?
Some of 1504 Avenue D's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Avenue D currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Avenue D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Avenue D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Avenue D is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Avenue D offer parking?
No, 1504 Avenue D does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Avenue D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Avenue D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Avenue D have a pool?
No, 1504 Avenue D does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Avenue D have accessible units?
No, 1504 Avenue D does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Avenue D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Avenue D has units with dishwashers.

