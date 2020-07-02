Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1504 Avenue D
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1504 Avenue D
1504 Avenue D
·
No Longer Available
Location
1504 Avenue D, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Historic Southside
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1504 Avenue D have any available units?
1504 Avenue D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1504 Avenue D have?
Some of 1504 Avenue D's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1504 Avenue D currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Avenue D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Avenue D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Avenue D is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Avenue D offer parking?
No, 1504 Avenue D does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Avenue D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Avenue D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Avenue D have a pool?
No, 1504 Avenue D does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Avenue D have accessible units?
No, 1504 Avenue D does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Avenue D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Avenue D has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
