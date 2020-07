Amenities

hardwood floors garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home conveniently located in Cinco Ranch near West Park Toll Road. Vacant and Available for IMMEDIATE Move-IN! Property in great condition with FRESH PAINT throughout the house with plenty of Tiles and hardwood floors. High ceilings, open floor plan with ceiling fans through out and LARGE Island kitchen with contemporary cabinets. Nice size backyard with exemplary Katy Independent Schools.