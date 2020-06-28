All apartments in Fort Bend County
2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct
Last updated May 24 2019 at 1:30 PM

2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct

2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/61ef5dc053 ---- Stunning recent construction home, shows just like a model home! Quiet Cul-de-Sac will fit your every need. Two story foyer and living room greets you as you enter the home. Tile throughout the main floor. Living room has a beautifully tiled fireplace, high ceilings and boasts loads of natural light. The open kitchen with breakfast room and bar seating features, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, fridge included and butlers pantry. Kitchen leads to large dining room, great for entertaining! Master is downstairs featuring a luxurious master bath with separate tub, shower, double sinks and a huge closet. All secondary rooms upstairs are good sized. Perfect for your overnight guests. Two full bathrooms upstairs. The covered porch off the kitchen will make for enteraining a breeze. Washer and dryer provided. Move in ready! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct have any available units?
2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct have?
Some of 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct offer parking?
No, 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct have a pool?
No, 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct have accessible units?
No, 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
