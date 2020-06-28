2711 Birchwood Meadow Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/61ef5dc053 ---- Stunning recent construction home, shows just like a model home! Quiet Cul-de-Sac will fit your every need. Two story foyer and living room greets you as you enter the home. Tile throughout the main floor. Living room has a beautifully tiled fireplace, high ceilings and boasts loads of natural light. The open kitchen with breakfast room and bar seating features, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, fridge included and butlers pantry. Kitchen leads to large dining room, great for entertaining! Master is downstairs featuring a luxurious master bath with separate tub, shower, double sinks and a huge closet. All secondary rooms upstairs are good sized. Perfect for your overnight guests. Two full bathrooms upstairs. The covered porch off the kitchen will make for enteraining a breeze. Washer and dryer provided. Move in ready! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222