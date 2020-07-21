14302 Quiet Town Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home nestled in established Townewest. Convenient location for commuting and zoned to FBISD! This charming home features a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, ample amount of counter and cabinet space and a light and bright dining area. In the spacious family room, you can enjoy high ceilings, tile flooring, and a cozy fireplace. This home features lots of natural light throughout and is painted in a soft neutral color. Both bathrooms feature granite countertops and the master suite has beautiful laminate flooring. The spacious backyard is great for entertaining. You have to see this one!