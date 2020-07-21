All apartments in Fort Bend County
14302 Quiet Town Lane
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:18 AM

14302 Quiet Town Lane

14302 Quiet Town Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14302 Quiet Town Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77498

Amenities

Charming home nestled in established Townewest. Convenient location for commuting and zoned to FBISD! This charming home features a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, ample amount of counter and cabinet space and a light and bright dining area. In the spacious family room, you can enjoy high ceilings, tile flooring, and a cozy fireplace. This home features lots of natural light throughout and is painted in a soft neutral color. Both bathrooms feature granite countertops and the master suite has beautiful laminate flooring. The spacious backyard is great for entertaining. You have to see this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14302 Quiet Town Lane have any available units?
14302 Quiet Town Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 14302 Quiet Town Lane have?
Some of 14302 Quiet Town Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14302 Quiet Town Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14302 Quiet Town Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14302 Quiet Town Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14302 Quiet Town Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 14302 Quiet Town Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14302 Quiet Town Lane offers parking.
Does 14302 Quiet Town Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14302 Quiet Town Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14302 Quiet Town Lane have a pool?
No, 14302 Quiet Town Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14302 Quiet Town Lane have accessible units?
No, 14302 Quiet Town Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14302 Quiet Town Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14302 Quiet Town Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14302 Quiet Town Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14302 Quiet Town Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
