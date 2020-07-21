14302 Quiet Town Lane

Amenities
Charming home nestled in established Townewest. Convenient location for commuting and zoned to FBISD! This charming home features a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, ample amount of counter and cabinet space and a light and bright dining area. In the spacious family room, you can enjoy high ceilings, tile flooring, and a cozy fireplace. This home features lots of natural light throughout and is painted in a soft neutral color. Both bathrooms feature granite countertops and the master suite has beautiful laminate flooring. The spacious backyard is great for entertaining. You have to see this one!