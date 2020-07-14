All apartments in Forney
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace

300 Trailhouse Lane · (205) 551-2661
Location

300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX 75126

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1325 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 1324 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 1528 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1825 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 2111 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 2212 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Emerson at Forney Marketplace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
pool
24hr maintenance
community garden
conference room
key fob access
trash valet
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind. Whether youre looking for convenient community amenities or comfortable apartment features, youll find everything you need to live life well here. We know youll enjoy living in one of our 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes. Our community features offer stunning interiors, life-enhancing amenities and a great location in Forney. Interior amenities include expansive windows, gourmet kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms and spacious walk-in closets.Community amenities include a large clubhouse with a game room and entertainment kitchen, outdoor grilling areas as well as a pet park and dog washing station. Live life your way at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Come in to take your personalized tour, today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $150 (1BD), $250 (2BD), $350 (3BD
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $28/month, Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 35lbs additional cost if over 35lbs
Cats
restrictions: 35lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot, Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Emerson at Forney Marketplace have any available units?
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace has 29 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Emerson at Forney Marketplace have?
Some of The Emerson at Forney Marketplace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Emerson at Forney Marketplace currently offering any rent specials?
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Emerson at Forney Marketplace pet-friendly?
Yes, The Emerson at Forney Marketplace is pet friendly.
Does The Emerson at Forney Marketplace offer parking?
Yes, The Emerson at Forney Marketplace offers parking.
Does The Emerson at Forney Marketplace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Emerson at Forney Marketplace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Emerson at Forney Marketplace have a pool?
Yes, The Emerson at Forney Marketplace has a pool.
Does The Emerson at Forney Marketplace have accessible units?
Yes, The Emerson at Forney Marketplace has accessible units.
Does The Emerson at Forney Marketplace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Emerson at Forney Marketplace has units with dishwashers.
Does The Emerson at Forney Marketplace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Emerson at Forney Marketplace has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Emerson at Forney Marketplace?
