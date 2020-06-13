/
3 bedroom apartments
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forney, TX
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
2421 Anton Drive
2421 Anton Dr, Forney, TX
Come check out this single story 5 bedroom home in Travis Ranch Forney! Granite counter tops, decorative light fixtures grand living room with vaulted ceilings. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Forney
Windmill Farms
2022 Preston Trl
2022 Preston Trl, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
*Showings available starting June 8th All of our properties are professionally cleaned*
Windmill Farms
2101 Juniper Drive
2101 Juniper Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1591 sqft
2017 Luxury Home Built by Megatel in Windmill Farms! Single Story with Open Floor plan! Very convenient location: Easy access to highway 80; 25 Minutes away from downtown Dallas! 15 Minutes away from Lavon Lake! Community host 5 schools, 2 pools,
Windmill Farms
5005 Creekdale Court
5005 Creekdale Ct, Kaufman County, TX
Pretty open kitchen 4.3.2 HH contemporary 2241 sqft home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside the community.
Windmill Farms
5200 Prairie Rose Drive
5200 Prairie Rose Dr, Kaufman County, TX
Open kitchen 4.2.2 HH contemporary home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside this community.
Windmill Farms
2133 Cedar Park Drive
2133 Cedar Park Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1616 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home in Forney! The house has great features for anyone to enjoy. This one is a steal! Comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The house offers a nice size Master bedroom and master bathroom suite.
Windmill Farms
1217 Singletree Court
1217 Singletree Court, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2320 sqft
Beautiful Large 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Master Planned Windmill Farms. Unique 2 Story on corner lot in cul d sac. Low traffic. This home features an open floor plan, a 2 car garage, Formal dining room, and a room.
11170 Jennifer Circle
11170 Jennifer Circle, Kaufman County, TX
Check out the 3D Virtual Tour.Charming home nestled in a quiet neighborhood with great schools on a little over an acre lot.Features Hardwood floors throughout,including under the carpet in perfect condition.
Windmill Farms
4475 Elderberry Street
4475 Elderberry Street, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1860 sqft
Open kitchen HH contemporary 3.2.2 home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Attractive community with down-to-earth people.
Windmill Farms
5070 Royal Springs Drive
5070 Royal Springs Drive, Kaufman County, TX
2-story house located in Windmill Farms. Great school district. Great Open Floor plan with lot of natural light throughout the house. Master room downstairs. Open Kitchen concept. Spacious bedrooms.
Windmill Farms
2000 Aster Trail
2000 Aster Trail, Kaufman County, TX
4 bedroom , 2 full baths on a corner lot! NEW paint. Split floorplan, Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space. Large master bedroom and bath. Separate shower and garden tub. Large walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Forney
2037 Moonlight Trail
2037 Moonlight Trail, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Nice Home located in Heartland! Three bedroom; two bath; Government voucher accepted
4108 Dragonfly Court
4108 Dragonfly Court, Kaufman County, TX
Better than New! Barely lived.
4016 Red Rock Drive
4016 Red Rock Drive, Kaufman County, TX
A 4 bedroom 2 bath home; the 4th one can be treated as study.
4035 Eagle Drive
4035 Eagle Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1419 sqft
Ready to move in property in desired Heartland location. Carpets replaced in May 2020, kitchen offers elegant maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, great open floor plan with a large backyard.
2033 Kings Forest Drive
2033 Kings Forrest Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2033 Kings Forest Drive in Kaufman County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1036 E Oaklawn Drive
1036 East Oaklawn Drive, Talty, TX
GREAT 4-3-3 HOME ON ONE ACRE ESTATE. ENTERTAINERS BACKYARD PARADISE WITH HUGE SPARKLING POOL AND PALM TREES! HUGE PATIO DECK. KITCHEN HAS ABUNDANCE OF CABINETS - WORK ISLAND. HUE LIVING AREA, KITCHEN OVERLOOKS BACK YARD.
2016 Karsen Lane
2016 Karsen Lane, Kaufman County, TX
Nice split bedroom home with flexible floor plan, see the plan in the transaction desk. Bedroom four could be study, den, playroom, craft or music room.
Results within 10 miles of Forney
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
