Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace oven

Great 3 bed 2 bath house on a large corner lot with a great drive up appeal. Freshly painted. Recently renovated kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances, and much more! Close to a major highway, shops and school. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.