807 Buffalo
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:48 AM

807 Buffalo

807 East Buffalo Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 East Buffalo Street, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new home built in 2019! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1504 square feet. Carpet and laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances. Please see attached lease qualifications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Buffalo have any available units?
807 Buffalo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 807 Buffalo have?
Some of 807 Buffalo's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Buffalo currently offering any rent specials?
807 Buffalo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Buffalo pet-friendly?
No, 807 Buffalo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 807 Buffalo offer parking?
Yes, 807 Buffalo offers parking.
Does 807 Buffalo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Buffalo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Buffalo have a pool?
No, 807 Buffalo does not have a pool.
Does 807 Buffalo have accessible units?
No, 807 Buffalo does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Buffalo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Buffalo has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Buffalo have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Buffalo does not have units with air conditioning.

