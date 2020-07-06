Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 807 Buffalo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
807 Buffalo
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:48 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
807 Buffalo
807 East Buffalo Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
807 East Buffalo Street, Forney, TX 75126
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new home built in 2019! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1504 square feet. Carpet and laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances. Please see attached lease qualifications.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 Buffalo have any available units?
807 Buffalo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forney, TX
.
What amenities does 807 Buffalo have?
Some of 807 Buffalo's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 807 Buffalo currently offering any rent specials?
807 Buffalo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Buffalo pet-friendly?
No, 807 Buffalo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forney
.
Does 807 Buffalo offer parking?
Yes, 807 Buffalo offers parking.
Does 807 Buffalo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Buffalo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Buffalo have a pool?
No, 807 Buffalo does not have a pool.
Does 807 Buffalo have accessible units?
No, 807 Buffalo does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Buffalo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Buffalo has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Buffalo have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Buffalo does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Similar Pages
Forney 1 Bedrooms
Forney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with Gym
Forney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Athens, TX
Corsicana, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Fairview, TX
Ennis, TX
Aubrey, TX
Princeton, TX
Canton, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Fate, TX
Anna, TX
Royse City, TX
Commerce, TX
Terrell, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Melissa, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District