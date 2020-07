Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Property Spotlights Plantation Shutters & Coveted 3 Car Garage. At The Heart Of Family Home Is A Large Kitchen - Living Room w Spacious Breakfast Area & Inviting Window Seat. If You Love Windows, This Is The Home For You! Charming 1 Story In Sought After Neighborhood. Covered Patio. A Home To Be Enjoyed, Perfect For Entertaining. Journey From The Pulsing Metroplex To Delightful Home In Trails of Chestnut Meadow. Community Pool.