Forney, TX
613 Fox Glen Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:40 PM

613 Fox Glen Drive

613 Fox Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

613 Fox Glen Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Deerfield Heights, this property features a large kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinets. which flows out into the family room with fireplace. The master bath offers double vanities, granite counters, a garden tub and walk-in closet.

To view the availability date, be notified when the property is available for viewing, set up a self-showing, or apply please visit: www.GoalProperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Fox Glen Drive have any available units?
613 Fox Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 613 Fox Glen Drive have?
Some of 613 Fox Glen Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Fox Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 Fox Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Fox Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Fox Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 613 Fox Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 613 Fox Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 613 Fox Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Fox Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Fox Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 613 Fox Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 613 Fox Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 613 Fox Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Fox Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Fox Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Fox Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Fox Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

