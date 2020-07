Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room playground

Beautiful 5 bedroom home! Forney ISD! - Beautiful 2 story home in the Trails of Chestnut Meadows! 5 bedrooms and study could be considered as 6th bedroom. Open floor plan that with spacious kitchen and pantry. Master suite is huge with full sitting area. Game room upstairs! Large backyard for entertaining on those beautiful Texas nights. Close to the community playground. A must see! Call to view today! *Case by case on pets*



