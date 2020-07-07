5841 Melville Lane

Amenities

New constructed home in Clements Ranch Community is waiting for the FIRST family to live in. In this community you will enjoy an easygoing lifestyle, full-featured amenity center, resort-style pool, beautiful parks and scenic chain of lakes. This single-story offering 1800 sqft with 3 beds, 2 full baths. Private master suite features a luxurious bath, stand-up shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet which has door to laundry room. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, large center island, stainless steel appliances. Large covered patio in back yard great for grilling! Decoration can be referred to builder Gehan's model home in this community, Easy showing, ready to move in, come to see, do not miss out.