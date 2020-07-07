All apartments in Forney
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:19 PM

5841 Melville Lane

5841 Melville Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5841 Melville Ln, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
New constructed home in Clements Ranch Community is waiting for the FIRST family to live in. In this community you will enjoy an easygoing lifestyle, full-featured amenity center, resort-style pool, beautiful parks and scenic chain of lakes. This single-story offering 1800 sqft with 3 beds, 2 full baths. Private master suite features a luxurious bath, stand-up shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet which has door to laundry room. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, large center island, stainless steel appliances. Large covered patio in back yard great for grilling! Decoration can be referred to builder Gehan's model home in this community, Easy showing, ready to move in, come to see, do not miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5841 Melville Lane have any available units?
5841 Melville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 5841 Melville Lane have?
Some of 5841 Melville Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5841 Melville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5841 Melville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5841 Melville Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5841 Melville Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 5841 Melville Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5841 Melville Lane offers parking.
Does 5841 Melville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5841 Melville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5841 Melville Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5841 Melville Lane has a pool.
Does 5841 Melville Lane have accessible units?
No, 5841 Melville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5841 Melville Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5841 Melville Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5841 Melville Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5841 Melville Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

