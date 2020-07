Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW HOME READY FOR THE FIRST TENANTS!! Be the first to enjoy this beautiful Lennar home in a brand new subdivision! Open concept floor plan with large living area covered in gorgeous Luxury Plank Vinyl flooring. 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 full baths with a private backyard. Excellent schools, shopping and entertainment just minutes away. Close to 80 and just 10 minutes to Rockwall!