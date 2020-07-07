5101 Hubbard Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL, CLEMENTS RANCH HOME ON CORNER LOT! ALMOST NEW! Built in 2017! Open Concept living with island kitchen, quartz counter tops, ss appliances and subway tile. Lots of windows overlooking the huge backyard bring in a ton of natural light. Huge Master Suite with double vanity and separate shower and tub plus one bedroom, downstairs. With 3 additional bedrooms plus game room, upstairs! Plenty of room for growth and extra storage! Covered back patio is perfect for entertaining! Great community with fishing pond, swimming pool, jogging & bike trails & more! *NO CATS! NO MORE THAN 2 DOGS & BREED MUST BE APPROVED BY OWNER! PET DEPOSIT IS PER DOG. NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT!