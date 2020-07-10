All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 422 Creekwood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
422 Creekwood Ct
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:37 AM

422 Creekwood Ct

422 Creekwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

422 Creekwood Court, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
$1695 / 3br w/Study 2127 ft2 - 3/2/2 Ready to move in The Trails of Chestnut Meadows (Forney) - Great house in a family friendly neighborhood. The grand entrance to the open concept home leads you into the Formal Dining Room and Living Room. Carpet in all bedrooms and study, which can be used as a fourth bedroom. Wood laminate flooring in the living room and hallways, and tile in baths and kitchen. Master bath has double sinks with separate tub and shower. Enjoy the natural lighting with the very large windows throughout with 2" blinds. Fully fenced back yard with a sprinkler system. The neighborhood also features a community pool, trails, and a park.

(RLNE5746413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Creekwood Ct have any available units?
422 Creekwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Is 422 Creekwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
422 Creekwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Creekwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 422 Creekwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 422 Creekwood Ct offer parking?
No, 422 Creekwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 422 Creekwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Creekwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Creekwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 422 Creekwood Ct has a pool.
Does 422 Creekwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 422 Creekwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Creekwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Creekwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Creekwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Creekwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District