Home
/
Forney, TX
/
4172 Perch Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:01 PM

4172 Perch Drive

4172 Perch Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4172 Perch Dr, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
NEW BUILD HOME waiting for you! Beautiful new build home with modern colors lend to your decorating style. The contemporary grey wood look tile floors flow through all living and dining areas. The complimenting granite counter tops and white cabinets show to advantage with a multitude of windows. Family living room and kitchen look into the private backyard as well as the covered patio. Enjoy all the benefits of a planned development community with amenities including expansive swimming pools, ponds and picnic areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4172 Perch Drive have any available units?
4172 Perch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 4172 Perch Drive have?
Some of 4172 Perch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4172 Perch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4172 Perch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4172 Perch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4172 Perch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 4172 Perch Drive offer parking?
No, 4172 Perch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4172 Perch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4172 Perch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4172 Perch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4172 Perch Drive has a pool.
Does 4172 Perch Drive have accessible units?
No, 4172 Perch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4172 Perch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4172 Perch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4172 Perch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4172 Perch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

