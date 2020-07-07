4172 Perch Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction pool microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool new construction

NEW BUILD HOME waiting for you! Beautiful new build home with modern colors lend to your decorating style. The contemporary grey wood look tile floors flow through all living and dining areas. The complimenting granite counter tops and white cabinets show to advantage with a multitude of windows. Family living room and kitchen look into the private backyard as well as the covered patio. Enjoy all the benefits of a planned development community with amenities including expansive swimming pools, ponds and picnic areas.