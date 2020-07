Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

**DON'T MISS OUT** This charming home will not last long. This 2 story home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 and half baths, a open concept floor plan and great curb appeal. It is conveniently located in Travis Ranch with easy access to several major highways and just minutes away from shopping dinning and downtown. COME SEE what this home has to offer!!