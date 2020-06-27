All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 2134 Silsbee Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
2134 Silsbee Court
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:00 AM

2134 Silsbee Court

2134 Silsbee Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2134 Silsbee Ct, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
new construction
2019 BRAND NEW beautiful 3 beds 1 study 2 baths home in Travis Ranch! Spacious living and dinning with view of backyard and porch.Large kitchen with granite counter tops, brand new stainless appliances,walk-in pantry.Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, shower, & tub looking at backyard. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms with walking closets.Large study.New carpet new AC.Community pool, playground,hockey ring and trails free for tenants.Approx. 6-10 Minutes to Hwy 80. Minutes to shopping plaza(Walmart, AMC, Starbucks,Petco,etc) and restaurants! This brand new home is ready for its VERY FIRST family!Available NOW. Note: Pictures are taken earlier of exactly same model except some materials are in different colors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Silsbee Court have any available units?
2134 Silsbee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 2134 Silsbee Court have?
Some of 2134 Silsbee Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Silsbee Court currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Silsbee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Silsbee Court pet-friendly?
No, 2134 Silsbee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 2134 Silsbee Court offer parking?
No, 2134 Silsbee Court does not offer parking.
Does 2134 Silsbee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Silsbee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Silsbee Court have a pool?
Yes, 2134 Silsbee Court has a pool.
Does 2134 Silsbee Court have accessible units?
No, 2134 Silsbee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Silsbee Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 Silsbee Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 Silsbee Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2134 Silsbee Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District