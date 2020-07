Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and see this beautiful 2006 built more than 3000 sqft home located in the heart of Diamond Creek subdivision walking distance to Elementary School! Open floor plan w Brand New AC unit 2016 and a new paint job throughout the interior of the house. Large master on 1st fl w garden tub, separate shower & brand new carpet. Will not last long! Email me a written application $40 application fee for every tenant 18 years or older. Pets Welcome!