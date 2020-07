Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets pool basketball court volleyball court

Like NEW HOUSE with 3 Bedrooms 2 baths in a sought after community, Devonshire with lots of amenities such as pool, Basketball court, Beach volleyball court, walking and jogging trails. Wonderful Open concept kitchen and dining that opens into the family room, Enjoy outdoor living in a large backyard. Master with attached bath, walk-in closet and double vanity with a walk in closet and 2 more bedrooms and full bath. Sprinkler system for easy maintenance.