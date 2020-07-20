15100 Plantation Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Look at all this space that could be yours! A great getaway from today's hustle and bustle. For those who relish their space, this beautiful one story, one acre plus lot is for you! The beautiful arched stone porch is just the beginning.This beauty offers two living areas, two dining areas, a master suite that includes an 11 x11 sitting area that could be used as an office or Possibly a workout area. There is a door off of the master that leads to the Nice sized patio. The kitchen is open to living area and has a walk in pantry. Three bedroom 2.1 bath.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.