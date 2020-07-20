All apartments in Forney
15100 Plantation Ridge
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

15100 Plantation Ridge

15100 Plantation Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

15100 Plantation Ridge, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
Look at all this space that could be yours! A great getaway from today's hustle and bustle. For those who relish their space, this beautiful one story, one acre plus lot is for you! The beautiful arched stone porch is just the beginning.This beauty offers two living areas, two dining areas, a master suite that includes an 11 x11 sitting area that could be used as an office or Possibly a workout area. There is a door off of the master that leads to the Nice sized patio. The kitchen is open to living area and has a walk in pantry. Three bedroom 2.1 bath.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15100 Plantation Ridge have any available units?
15100 Plantation Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 15100 Plantation Ridge have?
Some of 15100 Plantation Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15100 Plantation Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
15100 Plantation Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15100 Plantation Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 15100 Plantation Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 15100 Plantation Ridge offer parking?
No, 15100 Plantation Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 15100 Plantation Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15100 Plantation Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15100 Plantation Ridge have a pool?
No, 15100 Plantation Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 15100 Plantation Ridge have accessible units?
No, 15100 Plantation Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 15100 Plantation Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 15100 Plantation Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15100 Plantation Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 15100 Plantation Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
