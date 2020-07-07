All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 131 Hazelnut Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
131 Hazelnut Trail
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:29 AM

131 Hazelnut Trail

131 Hazelnut Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

131 Hazelnut Trail, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedrooms plus 1 office or can be used as 2nd living room or 5th bedroom. More than 2000 sqft, large lot, large yard, covered back porch. Fresh paint, wood flooring ceramic tiles in bathrooms and utility room. Refrigerator is included, updated kitchen granite counter top. Electric fireplace in living and secondary bedroom that can also put out heat. Located near the Old Town of Forney with shops and restaurants. Application Fees can be paid by Zelle, Venmo, Cash App or PayPal. $55 for Application Fee, immediately move in available. Pet deposit is usually $300 per pet depending on size and breed. Please use TAR Application Form to apply, app fees are needed before processing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Hazelnut Trail have any available units?
131 Hazelnut Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 131 Hazelnut Trail have?
Some of 131 Hazelnut Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Hazelnut Trail currently offering any rent specials?
131 Hazelnut Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Hazelnut Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Hazelnut Trail is pet friendly.
Does 131 Hazelnut Trail offer parking?
No, 131 Hazelnut Trail does not offer parking.
Does 131 Hazelnut Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Hazelnut Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Hazelnut Trail have a pool?
No, 131 Hazelnut Trail does not have a pool.
Does 131 Hazelnut Trail have accessible units?
No, 131 Hazelnut Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Hazelnut Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Hazelnut Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Hazelnut Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Hazelnut Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District