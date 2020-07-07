131 Hazelnut Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedrooms plus 1 office or can be used as 2nd living room or 5th bedroom. More than 2000 sqft, large lot, large yard, covered back porch. Fresh paint, wood flooring ceramic tiles in bathrooms and utility room. Refrigerator is included, updated kitchen granite counter top. Electric fireplace in living and secondary bedroom that can also put out heat. Located near the Old Town of Forney with shops and restaurants. Application Fees can be paid by Zelle, Venmo, Cash App or PayPal. $55 for Application Fee, immediately move in available. Pet deposit is usually $300 per pet depending on size and breed. Please use TAR Application Form to apply, app fees are needed before processing.