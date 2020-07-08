121 Painted Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.This attractive 2 story home has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms, with the master bedroom and bathroom downstairs, and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom and bath include dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and a spacious walk in closet. The kitchen has granite countertops and opens to a large family room, with large eat-in breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard. Upstairs features a roomy game room, bedrooms and a full bath. This home is a great place to share time with family and friends. $1950.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.