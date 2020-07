Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very cute home in a great subdivision. Close to parks and schools. This property is perfect for anyone looking for a 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Windmill Farms. The open floorplan has a wood burning FP in the livingroom, the master bath has a double vanity and separate shower and the backyard has a 6 foot privacy fence. Don't miss out on the great home as they don't stay vacant long in this area. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.