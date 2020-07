Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 baths on a HUGE lot and NO HOA! Beautiful laminate wood floors in living room with fireplace. Amazing granite counter-tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Separate utility room. Large backyard, great for entertaining or for the kiddo's to play. Generously sized, split bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Master bath has separate tub and shower with two sinks and a walk-in closet. Check it out!