1005 Chelsea Lane

Amenities
Come see this wonderfully maintained home located conveniently close to 80 that offers all the space you could desire. Upgrades include brand new vinyl flooring in kitchen, bathrooms, & entry way, new ceiling fans, new paint, and 2 550+ sqft. additions that can be used for entertainment, play room for the kids, office, you name it! Kitchen includes a large, walki-in pantry. Back yard includes a balcony, dog run, & privacy fence! Master bedroom is absolutely enormous! Front is beautifully landscaped with mature trees that give excellent curb appeal! Neighborhood includes a playground & a pool! Please see the documents section to view the Tenant Selection Criteria. Contact agent for link to apply.