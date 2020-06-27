All apartments in Forney
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
1005 Chelsea Lane
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

1005 Chelsea Lane

1005 Chelsea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Chelsea Lane, Forney, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this wonderfully maintained home located conveniently close to 80 that offers all the space you could desire. Upgrades include brand new vinyl flooring in kitchen, bathrooms, & entry way, new ceiling fans, new paint, and 2 550+ sqft. additions that can be used for entertainment, play room for the kids, office, you name it! Kitchen includes a large, walki-in pantry. Back yard includes a balcony, dog run, & privacy fence! Master bedroom is absolutely enormous! Front is beautifully landscaped with mature trees that give excellent curb appeal! Neighborhood includes a playground & a pool! Please see the documents section to view the Tenant Selection Criteria. Contact agent for link to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Chelsea Lane have any available units?
1005 Chelsea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 1005 Chelsea Lane have?
Some of 1005 Chelsea Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Chelsea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Chelsea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Chelsea Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Chelsea Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Chelsea Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Chelsea Lane offers parking.
Does 1005 Chelsea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Chelsea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Chelsea Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1005 Chelsea Lane has a pool.
Does 1005 Chelsea Lane have accessible units?
No, 1005 Chelsea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Chelsea Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Chelsea Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Chelsea Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Chelsea Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
