Home
/
Forney, TX
/
1004 Hampton Dr
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:23 AM

1004 Hampton Dr

1004 Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Hampton Drive, Forney, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located in Windmill Farms community in Forney. Features open concept floor plan perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen, floors, and master bath shower. Enjoy the cul de sac lot and clear view of a pond with water feature. Short walk to schools and parks, nearby retail and restaurants, and convenient access to Hwy 80.

$1540.00/mo, $1540 security deposit. Pet friendly on a case by case basis, subject to additional deposit/fee.
Call or text 214.537.8433 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Hampton Dr have any available units?
1004 Hampton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 1004 Hampton Dr have?
Some of 1004 Hampton Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Hampton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Hampton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Hampton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Hampton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Hampton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Hampton Dr offers parking.
Does 1004 Hampton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Hampton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Hampton Dr have a pool?
No, 1004 Hampton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Hampton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1004 Hampton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Hampton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Hampton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Hampton Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1004 Hampton Dr has units with air conditioning.
