1004 Hampton Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located in Windmill Farms community in Forney. Features open concept floor plan perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen, floors, and master bath shower. Enjoy the cul de sac lot and clear view of a pond with water feature. Short walk to schools and parks, nearby retail and restaurants, and convenient access to Hwy 80.



$1540.00/mo, $1540 security deposit. Pet friendly on a case by case basis, subject to additional deposit/fee.

Call or text 214.537.8433 to schedule a showing.