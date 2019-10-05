All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:01 AM

3720 Dutch Iris Lane

3720 Dutch Iris Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3720 Dutch Iris Lane, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful Single story house with great open floor plan. Modern kitchen with many updates and recessed lighting. Spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet and nice master bathroom. A lot of natural light! Spacious guestrooms for growing family. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Dutch Iris Lane have any available units?
3720 Dutch Iris Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 3720 Dutch Iris Lane have?
Some of 3720 Dutch Iris Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Dutch Iris Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Dutch Iris Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Dutch Iris Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Dutch Iris Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 3720 Dutch Iris Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Dutch Iris Lane offers parking.
Does 3720 Dutch Iris Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Dutch Iris Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Dutch Iris Lane have a pool?
No, 3720 Dutch Iris Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Dutch Iris Lane have accessible units?
No, 3720 Dutch Iris Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Dutch Iris Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Dutch Iris Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 Dutch Iris Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 Dutch Iris Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

