3720 Dutch Iris Lane

Amenities
Beautiful Single story house with great open floor plan. Modern kitchen with many updates and recessed lighting. Spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet and nice master bathroom. A lot of natural light! Spacious guestrooms for growing family. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.