Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage media room online portal cats allowed 24hr maintenance game room hot tub

The Nexus Lakeside Apartments offers studio homes, one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Flower Mound, Texas. The newest community inside Flower Mound’s Lakeside DFW development offers a lifestyle of vibrant living, exciting recreation and endless entertainment. Whether you are taking a stroll down the boardwalk to the nearby farmer’s market, catching a local band at the amphitheater, or biking down the trails alongside Lake Grapevine, life at The Nexus Lakeside is a life reimagined!



Each apartment home is carefully appointed with plush carpet, hardwood style flooring, designer fixtures and hardware. Our brand new apartments offer elegant interior features including granite countertops, brushed nickel fixtures, sleek stainless steel appliances, urban nickel brushed ceiling fans, dark stained wood cabinetry, glass tile kitchen backsplash and a full-size washer and dryer in every home.



Our residents experience leisure and convenience with a variety of shared community space