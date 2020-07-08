All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:37 PM

Hillstone River Walk

3900 River Walk Dr · (972) 544-4622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3900 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5219 · Avail. now

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 5325 · Avail. now

$1,331

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 4307 · Avail. now

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4418 · Avail. now

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 4301 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,126

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Unit 5315 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,126

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillstone River Walk.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
conference room
dog park
fire pit
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Eastbank Riverwalk brings one and two-bedroom luxury apartments, and three-bedroom townhomes to the newly developed Riverwalk at Central Park in Flower Mound Texas. In the heart of Flower Mound, we provide immediate access to FM 2499 and Cross Timbers. Our community features an advanced leading-edge fitness facility, attached garages, wood floors, single basin farm sinks, a rooftop open-air lounge overlooking the breathtaking River Walk Development and so much more. Eastbank Riverwalk apartments offer a suburban oasis for those who have a desire to escape the busyness of fast-paced Dallas life but still enjoy high-end dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: There is no weight limit however aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillstone River Walk have any available units?
Hillstone River Walk has 25 units available starting at $1,316 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillstone River Walk have?
Some of Hillstone River Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillstone River Walk currently offering any rent specials?
Hillstone River Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillstone River Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillstone River Walk is pet friendly.
Does Hillstone River Walk offer parking?
Yes, Hillstone River Walk offers parking.
Does Hillstone River Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillstone River Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillstone River Walk have a pool?
Yes, Hillstone River Walk has a pool.
Does Hillstone River Walk have accessible units?
Yes, Hillstone River Walk has accessible units.
Does Hillstone River Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillstone River Walk has units with dishwashers.
