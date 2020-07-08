Hillstone River Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly bike storage business center conference room dog park fire pit internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Eastbank Riverwalk brings one and two-bedroom luxury apartments, and three-bedroom townhomes to the newly developed Riverwalk at Central Park in Flower Mound Texas. In the heart of Flower Mound, we provide immediate access to FM 2499 and Cross Timbers. Our community features an advanced leading-edge fitness facility, attached garages, wood floors, single basin farm sinks, a rooftop open-air lounge overlooking the breathtaking River Walk Development and so much more. Eastbank Riverwalk apartments offer a suburban oasis for those who have a desire to escape the busyness of fast-paced Dallas life but still enjoy high-end dining and entertainment.