Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

58 Apartments for rent in Flower Mound, TX with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,053
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,141
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,181
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with one-, two- or three-bedrooms. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, garden tubs. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, business center. Located between Lewisville and Coppell with local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Flower Mound
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,116
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Flower Mound
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
76 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,263
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Timber Creek Square
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with a W/D hookup and fully furnished kitchens. Enjoy a gym, courtyard and playground on site. Close to Vista Ridge Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near I-35E.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1219 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
213 Units Available
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the corner of Turner Road and Boyd Drive near Highway 114L. Luxury apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
102 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
227 Units Available
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1401 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,570
1841 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
55 Units Available
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1144 sqft
Situated near Grapevine Station commercial complex. Apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with amenities such as a swimming pool with sun deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Each apartment comes with covered car parking.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Norra
1801 North Summit Avenue, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Considering a change of address? Living in Lewisville in the Dallas-Fort Worth area sure has a nice ring to it. While we can’t wait to properly introduce you to Norra, we are not quite ready for our close up.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
8 Units Available
Huntington Circle Apartments
409 W Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1153 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Circle Apartments in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
7 Units Available
Wellington Park
2479 Deer Run, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington Park in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Flower Mound
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
86 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
35 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1215 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1057 sqft
At Rancho Mirage, we strive to provide our residents with a superior home environment.
City Guide for Flower Mound, TX

The interesting thing is that Flower Mound is actually named after the prominent 12.5 acre mound in town. The Mound reaches 50-feet high and is located in the southern half of the city. The wild flowers that grow on it beautify the scene. When the bluebonnets, wild foxgloves, and firewheels blossom in the spring, the town becomes even more inviting.

There is no need to sing that song "Where Have All the Flowers Gone" by Peter, Paul, and Mary. Flowers abound here, but don't go eating any. Some may be poisonous. Flower Mound is appropriately named, and that's relieving to know, especially since some places make you think it's going to be spring all the time and that's just not true. Flower Mound is a town within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. However, the city not only showcases unique scenery, it showcases a unique scene -- seen everywhere from the golf courses to restaurant tables. That's what has the population tally at 64,669 and rising. More and more people just want a piece of that sweet Flower Mound action. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Flower Mound, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Flower Mound apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Flower Mound apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

