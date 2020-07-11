58 Apartments for rent in Flower Mound, TX with move-in specials

The interesting thing is that Flower Mound is actually named after the prominent 12.5 acre mound in town. The Mound reaches 50-feet high and is located in the southern half of the city. The wild flowers that grow on it beautify the scene. When the bluebonnets, wild foxgloves, and firewheels blossom in the spring, the town becomes even more inviting.

There is no need to sing that song "Where Have All the Flowers Gone" by Peter, Paul, and Mary. Flowers abound here, but don't go eating any. Some may be poisonous. Flower Mound is appropriately named, and that's relieving to know, especially since some places make you think it's going to be spring all the time and that's just not true. Flower Mound is a town within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. However, the city not only showcases unique scenery, it showcases a unique scene -- seen everywhere from the golf courses to restaurant tables. That's what has the population tally at 64,669 and rising. More and more people just want a piece of that sweet Flower Mound action.