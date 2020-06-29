All apartments in Flower Mound
920 Summer Trail
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:13 PM

920 Summer Trail

920 Summer Trail · No Longer Available
Location

920 Summer Trail, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
This beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home is located in Flower Mound near Oak Park! Great living room with new floors and brick fireplace! Kitchen is open with granite counter tops. Master Suite is has attached bathroom with shower and tub. Covered porch in backyard and plenty of space, as well as a 2 car garage and covered driveway! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Summer Trail have any available units?
920 Summer Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Summer Trail have?
Some of 920 Summer Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Summer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
920 Summer Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Summer Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Summer Trail is pet friendly.
Does 920 Summer Trail offer parking?
Yes, 920 Summer Trail offers parking.
Does 920 Summer Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Summer Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Summer Trail have a pool?
No, 920 Summer Trail does not have a pool.
Does 920 Summer Trail have accessible units?
No, 920 Summer Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Summer Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Summer Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

