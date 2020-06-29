920 Summer Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

This beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home is located in Flower Mound near Oak Park! Great living room with new floors and brick fireplace! Kitchen is open with granite counter tops. Master Suite is has attached bathroom with shower and tub. Covered porch in backyard and plenty of space, as well as a 2 car garage and covered driveway! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.