6628 Via Italia Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:10 AM

6628 Via Italia Drive

6628 via Italia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6628 via Italia Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
UPGRADED LIKE-NEW HOME IN TERRACINA FLOWER MOUND. As you open the gorgeous wrought-iron door, beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors are instantly revealed & lead you into the home. The natural light from the family room's soaring wall of windows extends into the stunning gourmet kitchen where you are sure to enjoy the granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Memories are sure to be made whether you're entertaining in the game room or grabbing snacks from the wet bar in the huge media room. You'll love the large master bathroom with upgraded tiling & large shower with dual showerheads. 2017 upgrades include a new roof, gutters, fence & fresh exterior paint. See attached backyard & pool rendering plans!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6628 Via Italia Drive have any available units?
6628 Via Italia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 6628 Via Italia Drive have?
Some of 6628 Via Italia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6628 Via Italia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6628 Via Italia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6628 Via Italia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6628 Via Italia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 6628 Via Italia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6628 Via Italia Drive offers parking.
Does 6628 Via Italia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6628 Via Italia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6628 Via Italia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6628 Via Italia Drive has a pool.
Does 6628 Via Italia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6628 Via Italia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6628 Via Italia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6628 Via Italia Drive has units with dishwashers.

