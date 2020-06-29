6628 Via Italia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

UPGRADED LIKE-NEW HOME IN TERRACINA FLOWER MOUND. As you open the gorgeous wrought-iron door, beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors are instantly revealed & lead you into the home. The natural light from the family room's soaring wall of windows extends into the stunning gourmet kitchen where you are sure to enjoy the granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Memories are sure to be made whether you're entertaining in the game room or grabbing snacks from the wet bar in the huge media room. You'll love the large master bathroom with upgraded tiling & large shower with dual showerheads. 2017 upgrades include a new roof, gutters, fence & fresh exterior paint. See attached backyard & pool rendering plans!