6328 Cedar Sage Trail

Amenities

new construction pool hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities pool hot tub new construction

TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE? Nope, it's just your lucky day! This stunning home in Canyon Falls has everything you've been looking for. Walking distance to the middle school and access to the luxurious community pool are just the start! The gorgeous kitchen sits at the heart of the perfectly-flowing open concept layout, making it an entertaining hot-spot but still cozy enough for two. Spacious master retreat with spa-inspired en suite, ample closet space, large bedrooms, and SO MUCH MORE. All this so close to all the incredible dining, shopping, and entertainment of Historic Downtown Roanoke. Call me today for your private tour!