Last updated October 11 2019 at 6:59 AM

6328 Cedar Sage Trail

Location

6328 Cedar Sage Trail, Flower Mound, TX 76226

Amenities

TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE? Nope, it's just your lucky day! This stunning home in Canyon Falls has everything you've been looking for. Walking distance to the middle school and access to the luxurious community pool are just the start! The gorgeous kitchen sits at the heart of the perfectly-flowing open concept layout, making it an entertaining hot-spot but still cozy enough for two. Spacious master retreat with spa-inspired en suite, ample closet space, large bedrooms, and SO MUCH MORE. All this so close to all the incredible dining, shopping, and entertainment of Historic Downtown Roanoke. Call me today for your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6328 Cedar Sage Trail have any available units?
6328 Cedar Sage Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 6328 Cedar Sage Trail have?
Some of 6328 Cedar Sage Trail's amenities include new construction, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6328 Cedar Sage Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6328 Cedar Sage Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6328 Cedar Sage Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6328 Cedar Sage Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 6328 Cedar Sage Trail offer parking?
No, 6328 Cedar Sage Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6328 Cedar Sage Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6328 Cedar Sage Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6328 Cedar Sage Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6328 Cedar Sage Trail has a pool.
Does 6328 Cedar Sage Trail have accessible units?
No, 6328 Cedar Sage Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6328 Cedar Sage Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6328 Cedar Sage Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

