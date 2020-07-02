6310 Branchwood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious one-and-a-half story home in Flower Mound. Chefs kitchen with adjoining breakfast area and walk-in pantry opens into main living area with wood floors and beautiful stone fireplace . Granite in kitchen and both baths. Huge master suite with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. All bedrooms are downstairs. Second living area, which could be used as a playroom or office, lies between the two secondary bedrooms. Upstairs gameroom is very spacious and features an abundance of natural light. Considerable storage space throughout the home. REFRIGERATOR AND FRONT-LOAD WASHER-DRYER INCLUDED. Available for July 1st move-in.