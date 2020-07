Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1.5 story home in Flower Mound close to all the shops and dining in Highland Village. WOOD FLOOR in living, dining and family room. Bright and open floor plan features 3 bedrooms plus 2 living areas downstairs. Open kitchen concept with island and skylight. Great second story living space away from all the bedrooms, can be used as the 4th bedroom. You will love this home. House and carpet will be cleaned before the tenant moves in.