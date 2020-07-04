All apartments in Flower Mound
5412 Lake Victoria Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:58 AM

5412 Lake Victoria Court

5412 Lake Victoria Court · No Longer Available
Location

5412 Lake Victoria Court, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Rare opportunity to lease this custom luxury home in sought after secluded Bella Lago on an acre lot! Upon entry you will notice the sparkling pool through the large family living room windows. Incredible open floor plan with gourmet kitchen great for entertaining. Granite counter-tops,island,ss appliances. Each of the five bedrooms has its own bath, in addition to two half baths. Huge media room with projector and oversized screen. Executive study with custom bookshelves & wonderful custom moldings. Handscraped wood flooring in kitchen, nook, master, family,entry &study. Oasis backyard with heated sparkling pool & spa. Outdoor full kitchen with grill & fireplace. 4 car garage. Includes lawn and pool services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Lake Victoria Court have any available units?
5412 Lake Victoria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 Lake Victoria Court have?
Some of 5412 Lake Victoria Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Lake Victoria Court currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Lake Victoria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Lake Victoria Court pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Lake Victoria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 5412 Lake Victoria Court offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Lake Victoria Court offers parking.
Does 5412 Lake Victoria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Lake Victoria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Lake Victoria Court have a pool?
Yes, 5412 Lake Victoria Court has a pool.
Does 5412 Lake Victoria Court have accessible units?
No, 5412 Lake Victoria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Lake Victoria Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 Lake Victoria Court has units with dishwashers.

