5412 Lake Victoria Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Rare opportunity to lease this custom luxury home in sought after secluded Bella Lago on an acre lot! Upon entry you will notice the sparkling pool through the large family living room windows. Incredible open floor plan with gourmet kitchen great for entertaining. Granite counter-tops,island,ss appliances. Each of the five bedrooms has its own bath, in addition to two half baths. Huge media room with projector and oversized screen. Executive study with custom bookshelves & wonderful custom moldings. Handscraped wood flooring in kitchen, nook, master, family,entry &study. Oasis backyard with heated sparkling pool & spa. Outdoor full kitchen with grill & fireplace. 4 car garage. Includes lawn and pool services.