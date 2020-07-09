5404 Colonial Court

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

This great 2,043 sqft home with 3 bed, 2.1 baths is located in Flower Mound! Beautiful fireplace in the living room as well as a wet bar! Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Upstairs living area! Master suite has attached bathroom with double vanity. Large backyard, perfect for social gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



