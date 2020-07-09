All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:42 PM

5404 Colonial Court

5404 Colonial Court · No Longer Available
Location

5404 Colonial Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
This great 2,043 sqft home with 3 bed, 2.1 baths is located in Flower Mound! Beautiful fireplace in the living room as well as a wet bar! Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Upstairs living area! Master suite has attached bathroom with double vanity. Large backyard, perfect for social gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 Colonial Court have any available units?
5404 Colonial Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 5404 Colonial Court currently offering any rent specials?
5404 Colonial Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 Colonial Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5404 Colonial Court is pet friendly.
Does 5404 Colonial Court offer parking?
No, 5404 Colonial Court does not offer parking.
Does 5404 Colonial Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 Colonial Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 Colonial Court have a pool?
No, 5404 Colonial Court does not have a pool.
Does 5404 Colonial Court have accessible units?
No, 5404 Colonial Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 Colonial Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5404 Colonial Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5404 Colonial Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5404 Colonial Court does not have units with air conditioning.

