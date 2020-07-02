5337 Buckner Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GORGEOUS, UPDATED, and SPACIOUS 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 living rooms, large dining space, open floor plan. Kitchen features breakfast bar, granite counters, stone back splash, FRIDGE included. Stunning dark laminate floors throughout the common areas, new carpet in bedrooms, new paint, FULLY UPDATED BATHS! Master bedroom suite with oversized room with flex space perfect for separate sitting area or office. Conveniently located to SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, the new RIVERWALK, and outstanding SCHOOLS. COME SEE IT TODAY! Available after July 20- pets considered on case by case basis.