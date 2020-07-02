All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:27 AM

5337 Buckner Drive

5337 Buckner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5337 Buckner Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS, UPDATED, and SPACIOUS 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 living rooms, large dining space, open floor plan. Kitchen features breakfast bar, granite counters, stone back splash, FRIDGE included. Stunning dark laminate floors throughout the common areas, new carpet in bedrooms, new paint, FULLY UPDATED BATHS! Master bedroom suite with oversized room with flex space perfect for separate sitting area or office. Conveniently located to SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, the new RIVERWALK, and outstanding SCHOOLS. COME SEE IT TODAY! Available after July 20- pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5337 Buckner Drive have any available units?
5337 Buckner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5337 Buckner Drive have?
Some of 5337 Buckner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5337 Buckner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5337 Buckner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5337 Buckner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5337 Buckner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5337 Buckner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5337 Buckner Drive offers parking.
Does 5337 Buckner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5337 Buckner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5337 Buckner Drive have a pool?
No, 5337 Buckner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5337 Buckner Drive have accessible units?
No, 5337 Buckner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5337 Buckner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5337 Buckner Drive has units with dishwashers.

