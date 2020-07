Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Huge backyard with towering trees and large deck make this the perfect place to relax! Inside offers three living areas! Study makes great office or could be dining area. Kitchen is spacious with granite counters. Lots of slate and wood floors. Master suite has garden tub and separate shower, large walk in closet. Pets case by case. Online application process; contact agents for details.