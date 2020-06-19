Available for immediate move in.Nicely updated three bedroom duplex in Flower Mound. Interior just repainted. Large backyard with a covered patio. Oversized two car garage with ample storage space. Both bathrooms completely remodeled in 2012.Two eating areas. Separate full sized utility room. Award winning schools. 50 app fee per adult 18 and over. One medium sized mature dog no puppies. No cats.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4908 Timberview Drive have any available units?
4908 Timberview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.