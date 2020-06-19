All apartments in Flower Mound
4908 Timberview Drive

4908 Timberview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4908 Timberview Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available for immediate move in.Nicely updated three bedroom duplex in Flower Mound. Interior just repainted. Large backyard with a covered patio. Oversized two car garage with ample storage space. Both bathrooms completely remodeled in 2012.Two eating areas. Separate full sized utility room. Award winning schools. 50 app fee per adult 18 and over. One medium sized mature dog no puppies. No cats.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
