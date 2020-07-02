All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4625 Walnut Street

4625 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Walnut Street, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This little slice of heaven can be yours! Great family home with space for everyone! Large living room with corner fireplace and wall of windows* Spacious island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets and granite countertops* Big master bedroom and secondary bedroom with private bathroom downstairs* Media room can also be used as a game room along with nice size bedrooms upstairs* Plenty of play space in the backyard* Storage shed and oversized garage* Close to all the amenities of Flower Mound and Highland Village*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Walnut Street have any available units?
4625 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 4625 Walnut Street have?
Some of 4625 Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 4625 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 4625 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 4625 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 4625 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 4625 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 4625 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.

