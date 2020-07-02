4625 Walnut Street

Amenities
This little slice of heaven can be yours! Great family home with space for everyone! Large living room with corner fireplace and wall of windows* Spacious island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets and granite countertops* Big master bedroom and secondary bedroom with private bathroom downstairs* Media room can also be used as a game room along with nice size bedrooms upstairs* Plenty of play space in the backyard* Storage shed and oversized garage* Close to all the amenities of Flower Mound and Highland Village*