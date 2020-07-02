4621 Mulberry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully appointed custom 1 story gem nestled on a nice size wooded lot with a sprawling covered front porch and stunning brick stone elevation. Appreciate rich wood floors in the foyer, dining, living and hallways. Ceramic tile in kitchen, breakfast and baths. Gourmet island kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar with stunning stacked stone facade, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinets. 2 dining areas. Family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Split bedroom plan. Master with jetted tub, separate shower, granite vanities and a walk-in closet. Secondary baths with granite. Large laundry room with granite folding table with sink. Covered patio overlooks nice size backyard.